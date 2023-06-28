WMG Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FHN. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $209,132,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $133,345,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $44,982,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 62.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after buying an additional 1,657,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $38,389,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,305,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.92.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

