Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Worldline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Get Worldline alerts:

Worldline Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDLY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 151,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,942. Worldline has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.