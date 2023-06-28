Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.41 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $9.41 billion and approximately $10,790.74 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,921,478,501 coins and its circulating supply is 34,943,112,920 coins. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,921,478,500.889 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.28048573 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $8,805.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars.

