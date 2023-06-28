Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Price Up 1% This Week

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $141,460.66 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,755,152,664 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,755,152,663.598118 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05036044 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $7,801.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

