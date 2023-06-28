WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSFS. Stephens assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.30 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In related news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis purchased 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at $59,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after buying an additional 992,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,209,000 after purchasing an additional 304,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,838,000 after acquiring an additional 89,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

