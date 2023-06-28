Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) Increases Dividend to GBX 15 Per Share

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Wynnstay Properties’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Wynnstay Properties Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Wynnstay Properties stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 700 ($8.90). 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 657.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 653.10. The firm has a market cap of £18.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,666.67 and a beta of 0.05. Wynnstay Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 610 ($7.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 750 ($9.54).
Wynnstay Properties Company Profile
