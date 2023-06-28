Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) Increases Dividend to GBX 15 Per Share

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Wynnstay Properties’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Wynnstay Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Wynnstay Properties stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 700 ($8.90). 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 657.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 653.10. The firm has a market cap of £18.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,666.67 and a beta of 0.05. Wynnstay Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 610 ($7.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 750 ($9.54).

Get Wynnstay Properties alerts:

Wynnstay Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Wynnstay Properties Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in the United Kingdom. It owns and manages office, retail, warehouse, and industrial properties in Southern England. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.