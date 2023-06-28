XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMAP remained flat at $24.19 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180. XOMA has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

