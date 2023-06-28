XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Up 5.2%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) was up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 6,546,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 14,577,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.20 to $9.30 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 12.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of XPeng by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.