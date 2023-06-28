XRP (XRP) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, XRP has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $24.35 billion and approximately $992.02 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001547 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008908 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About XRP
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,988,655,562 coins and its circulating supply is 52,254,289,650 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
