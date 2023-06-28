Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) vs. Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Critical Analysis

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) and Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oatly Group and Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 1 1 3 0 2.40 Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oatly Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.61, suggesting a potential upside of 153.53%. Given Oatly Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group -50.64% -44.48% -30.07% Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oatly Group and Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Oatly Group and Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group $722.24 million 1.49 -$392.57 million ($0.64) -2.84 Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A $72.30 0.44

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oatly Group. Oatly Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of Oatly Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Oatly Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments. It offers fermented milk drinks, juices, noodles, etc. through its home delivery and retail store channels. The company also provides pharmaceutical products, such as Elplat, an antineoplastic drug, as well as anticancer drugs and other pharmaceuticals. In addition, it offers cosmetics; and operates the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, a professional baseball team. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

