ZClassic 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $34.68 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $395,405.85 and $34.68 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00096793 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00045089 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00023222 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

