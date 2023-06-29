10,994 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $223.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

