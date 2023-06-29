16,812 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of APO opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -71.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,583,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,324,084.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,070,963 shares of company stock valued at $134,006,991 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.