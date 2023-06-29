1,975 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Bought by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BMY traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $64.18. 2,256,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,102,975. The company has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

