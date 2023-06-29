241 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Bought by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $369.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $376.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

