275 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Purchased by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 1.7 %

CMI traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.12. 324,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $261.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.79.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

