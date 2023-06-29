38,322 Shares in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.06% of Orion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Orion by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Orion by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,728 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 392,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Orion from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Orion in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Orion Stock Performance

Shares of OEC stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.65. Orion S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.19 million. Orion had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 5.67%. Orion’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.19%.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Luxembourg and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

