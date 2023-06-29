4,201 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Bought by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in GSK by 504.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 13.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.