51,493 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Purchased by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,910,000 after purchasing an additional 401,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,145.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,078,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after purchasing an additional 991,540 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,813,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 792,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,614,000 after purchasing an additional 108,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

SPGP traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.71. The company had a trading volume of 36,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,255. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.97. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $93.30.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.