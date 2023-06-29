59,608 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Bought by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,000. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTXL. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 845.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

NASDAQ:FTXL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.87. 2,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,118. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $71.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average of $62.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.1026 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

