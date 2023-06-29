9,837 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $113.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.90.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

