9,839 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 213.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,896,000 after buying an additional 1,702,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $144,641,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Insider Activity

Garmin Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin stock opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.87. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $108.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.