AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Short Interest Update

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 135.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of AB Industrivärden (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDTVF remained flat at $25.43 during midday trading on Thursday. 140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500. AB Industrivärden has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43.

About AB Industrivärden (publ)

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

