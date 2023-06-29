Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,128 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.6% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,133,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $113,728,000 after buying an additional 93,295 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.54. The company had a trading volume of 757,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,287. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average of $106.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $187.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

