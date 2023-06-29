Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,597 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 5.2% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.48. 858,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,502. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $186.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

