ABCMETA Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $1,152.62 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018285 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013914 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,170.86 or 0.99980953 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002626 USD and is down -4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $857.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

