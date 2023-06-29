Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Trading Down 2.2%

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Free Report) dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.20 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35.40 ($0.45). Approximately 1,851,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 566,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.20 ($0.46).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Accrol Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £111.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Accrol Group

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

