Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 2.0% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.6 %

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $84.12 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

