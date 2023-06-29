Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 1.2% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $25,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.1 %

ATVI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.55. 4,152,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,019,235. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.