Adam Thorngate-Gottlund Sells 37,005 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 37,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $633,155.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 280,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,191.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRDO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.55. 1,572,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,041. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRDO. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

About Credo Technology Group

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

See Also

