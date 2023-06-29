Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.22

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.22 and traded as low as $15.89. Adecco Group shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 41,367 shares changing hands.

Separately, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Adecco Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adecco Group AG will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 5.19%. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

