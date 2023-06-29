ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised ADMA Biologics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $3.84 on Monday. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.52 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $56.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 38,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,665,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

