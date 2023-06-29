Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4,767.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $194,352,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $482.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,036. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.53. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The company has a market cap of $221.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

