Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $484.17. The stock had a trading volume of 816,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,075. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.50 and a 200 day moving average of $373.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

