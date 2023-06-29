Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Reduced by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $110.17 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $177.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

