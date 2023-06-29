Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AAVVF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

AAVVF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.39. 28,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,406. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

