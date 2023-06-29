Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) versus Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Head to Head Comparison

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Free Report) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 83.29% 24.32% 17.68% Par Pacific 9.65% 108.48% 19.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Advantage Energy and Par Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Par Pacific 0 3 4 0 2.57

Advantage Energy presently has a consensus price target of $12.29, indicating a potential upside of 92.36%. Par Pacific has a consensus price target of $30.43, indicating a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Advantage Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than Par Pacific.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advantage Energy and Par Pacific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $392.56 million 2.73 $328.35 million $2.33 2.74 Par Pacific $7.32 billion 0.22 $364.19 million $12.27 2.11

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Energy. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Par Pacific beats Advantage Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. It provides natural gas, oil, and NGLs primarily through marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates 121 fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho under the Cenex, nomnom, and Zip Trip brand names. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also leases marine vessels; owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

