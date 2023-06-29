Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at National Bankshares

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.08.

Advantage Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Advantage Energy stock traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 443,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,652. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.16. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.79 and a 12 month high of C$12.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Free Report ) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.09). Advantage Energy had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of C$128.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.00 million. Research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.7335766 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Featured Stories

