Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.89

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.89 and traded as high as C$12.12. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$12.12, with a volume of 261,176 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.35.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$756.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.89.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C$0.09. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc. will post 0.8466623 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.31%.

About Aecon Group

(Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.