aelf Price Hits $0.27 (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, aelf has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $170.35 million and $5.15 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002488 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000876 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,196,264 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.