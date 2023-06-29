AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. AeroVironment updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-$2.60 EPS.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $94.71 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

About AeroVironment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 168.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Featured Stories

