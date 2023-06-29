AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. AeroVironment updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-$2.60 EPS.
Shares of AVAV stock opened at $94.71 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.37.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
