Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Aflac by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 728,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,769,000 after purchasing an additional 79,019 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 406.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 59,858 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Up 0.8 %

Aflac stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.93. The company had a trading volume of 312,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

