Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Lowered to $130.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.06.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $116.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.75 and its 200-day moving average is $138.59. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $160.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

