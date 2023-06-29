Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.50 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $80.44.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Craig Erlich bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,827.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,827.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,276,000 after buying an additional 992,766 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Agree Realty by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 156,342 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

