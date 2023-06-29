Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $64,402,541.55 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,567,589.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $20,896,708.46.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 7,811 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $979,499.40.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $41,733,166.40.

On Thursday, April 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $39,746,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $39,725,000.00.

Airbnb stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.10. 4,217,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,355,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.92 and its 200-day moving average is $112.28.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in Airbnb by 2,739.1% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 340,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after buying an additional 39,333 shares during the period. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

