Alan Chippindale Buys 8,000 Shares of Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Stock

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Free Report) Director Alan Chippindale bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $11,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,011.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWAG opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.94. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.49.

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SWAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Stran & Company, Inc. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Stran & Company, Inc. by 22.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Stran & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

