Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

TSE:AD.UN traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 38,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,574. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$697.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12 month low of C$14.61 and a 12 month high of C$18.83.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

