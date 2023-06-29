Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $870.32 million and $42.20 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00040791 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,326,762,525 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.