Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $889.86 million and approximately $33.74 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00041609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,354,773,166 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

