Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Cut by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.3% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.50.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

